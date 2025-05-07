Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger News: Allows two goals in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Oettinger stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Oettinger has notoriously had trouble with the opening game in past playoff series, but he was able to turn in a good performance this time. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his five wins this postseason. Oettinger is unlikely to lose his starting role during the playoffs, so expect him be between the pipes again for Game 2 on Friday in Winnipeg.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
