Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine in Game 5
Oettinger will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Monday in Game 5, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Oettinger stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche before sitting out the third period for rest. He has a 2-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 save percentage during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado ranks first with 34.5 shots per game this postseason.
