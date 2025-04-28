Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Oettinger will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Monday in Game 5, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche before sitting out the third period for rest. He has a 2-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 save percentage during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado ranks first with 34.5 shots per game this postseason.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now