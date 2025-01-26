Jakub Dobes News: First loss of NHL career Saturday

Dobes stopped 40 of 44 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Dobes had been a revelation early in his NHL career, as he had a perfect 5-0-0 record with a 1.55 GAA and a .941 save percentage over the first five outings of his career before losing Saturday. Even with the loss, Dobes earned his team a valuable standings point with his 40-save effort. The promising 23-year-old netminder is still behind Sam Montembeault on the depth chart, but Dobes' early success makes him a viable fantasy option whenever he's called to defend the Canadiens' crease.