Jason Robertson Injury: Week-to-week

Robertson (knee) is week-to-week after he was injured Wednesday versus Nashville, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

This puts a serious crimp in the Stars' playoff hopes as they take on Colorado in the opening round. Robertson led Dallas with 35 goals and was second in team scoring with 80 points, two in arrears of Matt Duchene. He likely won't be available at any point during the first round and it may be longer than that for the winger. Look for Oskar Back or Colin Blackwell to enter the Dallas lineup in place of Robertson.