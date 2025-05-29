Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, carrying a 1.5x multiplier and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Despite losing three straight contests, Dallas (vs. Edmonton) is the Moneyline favorite for Game 5 on Thursday. The Over/Under for the matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($16,5000): McDavid has accounted for two goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. He has three multipoint efforts, two power-play helpers, 13 shots and two blocks versus the Stars over that stretch.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at DAL ($15,600): Draisaitl has generated two goals and six helpers across his five-game point spree. He has two multipoint performances, three power-play assists, nine shots and four blocks against Dallas during that span.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Stuart Skinner, EDM at DAL ($9,600): Skinner has allowed only two goals on 88 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has posted a 7-3 record, one shutout, a 1.85 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 10 career postseason outings versus Dallas.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at DAL ($8,600): Bouchard's three-game point streak ended in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars, but he posted two shots and one block in the match. He has collected two goals, five points, six shots, one power-play helper and six blocks in four outings versus the Stars this round.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. EDM ($8,200): Robertson has netted two goals on nine shots in his last two outings. He has scored the only marker for the Stars in consecutive losses versus the Oilers, including a power-play tally in Game 4 on Tuesday. Robertson has three points through four appearances this round.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at DAL ($8,000): Nugent-Hopkins has produced four straight multipoint showings against Dallas this round, collecting two goals, seven assists (two on the power play) and 13 shots. He makes for a solid stack play with McDavid for Thursday's slate.

Corey Perry, EDM at DAL ($5,400): Perry notched one goal and one assist in Tuesday's victory, ending a five-game run without a point. He scored with the man advantage and produced three shots on target. Perry has plenty of bang for the buck upside while being a stack option with McDavid and/or Nugent-Hopkins.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.