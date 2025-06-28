Jonas Brodin Injury: Undergoes surgery

Brodin underwent surgery "a few weeks ago" and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin was limited to 50 regular-season appearances, picking up 20 points, 71 shots on net and 104 blocked shots. The 31-year-old's absence at the start of the campaign could lead to a larger role out of the gate for Zeev Buium. Brodin has missed at least 20 games in each of the last three seasons, so any fantasy manager interested in drafting him this fall should expect him to miss time.