Jonas Brodin Injury: Won't make two-game trip

Brodin (lower body) will not join the Wild for their two-game road trip, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Friday.

Considering Brodin has already missed four games due to his lower-body issue, and will now be out for at least two more, he figures to be a strong candidate for injured reserve if Minnesota needs the roster spot. It's a tough blow for the veteran blueliner, as he has registered a point in six of his last seven outings for a combined two goals and five helpers. With Brock Faber (upper body) back in action, the last spot on the blue line will go to Travis Dermott or David Jiricek -- at least until Brodin is given the all-clear.