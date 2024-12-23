Jonathan Quick News: Gives up five goals in defeat

Quick recorded 24 saves on 29 shots during Monday's 5-0 loss to the Devils.

Quick didn't appear in any of the Rangers' last three games, but he drew the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. He had one of his worst starts of the season, but the physical nature of the matchup didn't help, as the Devils went on the power play four times and racked up three goals on five shots with the man advantage. The 38-year-old has been inconsistent while seeing limited playing time this season, and Igor Shesterkin will continue to see most of the work in the net when the Rangers resume play following the Christmas break.