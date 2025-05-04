Jordan Kyrou News: Strikes early in Game 7

Kyrou scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Kyrou tallied just 1:10 into the game, ending a three-game point drought. The winger wasn't a big enough factor in this first-round series -- he was limited to three goals on 18 shots while adding six hits and a minus-4 rating over seven contests. The 26-year-old had 36 goals and 70 points over 82 regular-season games and figures to be a big part of the Blues' offense again in 2025-26.