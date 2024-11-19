Fantasy Hockey
Leon Draisaitl headshot

Leon Draisaitl News: Among best ever against Sens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 9:57pm

Draisaitl had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against Ottawa on Tuesday.

Draisaitl is second all-time in career points/game (min. 25 games) against the Sens with 1.48. Teammate Connor McDavid sits on top of that list with 1.80. Draisaitl has five outings and six assists in his last six games and 27, including 14 goals, in 20 appearances this season. It was the 43rd time that McDavid and Draisaitl each had at least three points in a game. That's the most among active duos in the NHL. Overall, he is one goal from the top of the sniper list in the NHL, and with Alex Ovechkin week-to-week with a lower leg injury, Draisaitl looks to climb to the top of that chart in short order.

