Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Headed to Orange County

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Granlund signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Anaheim on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Granlund compiled 22 goals, 66 points and 169 shots on net across 83 regular-season games between Dallas and San Jose in 2024-25. He was a productive player during his time with the Sharks, despite the team's scoring struggles, and should make an impact with the Ducks if he's a prominent piece in the lineup.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now