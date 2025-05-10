Miro Heiskanen Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Heiskanen (knee) won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Sunday in Game 3, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen will miss his 42nd straight game. He remains day-to-day despite not having a clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Heiskanen had five goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net and 85 blocked shots across 50 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.