Roope Hintz News: Had fractured foot

Hintz battled a fractured foot during the Western Conference Finals, Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin reported Saturday.

The slash that caused Hintz to miss Game 3 from Darnell Nurse fractured his foot, Hintz confirmed at the Stars' exit interviews. He was able to return for the final two games of the series, scoring a goal, but the 28-year-old didn't look 100 percent. He should be good to go for training camp in the fall.