Roope Hintz News: Two of each in Game 6 loss

Hintz scored twice on five shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Hintz has three goals and three assists over the last two games, though his second-period heroics Thursday weren't enough. Overall, the center is at seven points, 23 shots on net, seven hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over six playoff outings. Hintz's chemistry with fellow Finns Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund is growing, and that's good news if they can piece together a strong encore in Saturday's Game 7.