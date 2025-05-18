Sergei Bobrovsky News: Game 7 starter in Toronto
Bobrovsky will patrol the road blue paint Sunday versus the Maple Leafs in Game 7, per Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.
Bobrovsky faced his lightest workload of this series in Game 6 on Friday, but the Panthers were shutout for the first time this postseason. The veteran netminder's second-round numbers have been subpar (.895 save percentage, 2.62 GAA), but his ratios in two career Game 7 appearances -- .933 save percentage and 1.88 GAA -- are stellar. The winner of Sunday's matchup will take on the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, which begin Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now