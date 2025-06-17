Menu
Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Tuesday in Game 6, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 19-save performance in a 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 on Saturday. He has posted a 15-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.26 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 22 appearances this postseason. If Bobrovsky backstops his team to a victory in Tuesday's matchup, the Panthers will be back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
