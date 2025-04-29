Seth Jones News: Scores game-winner Monday

Jones scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4.

Jones' tally came 11 seconds after Aaron Ekblad tied the game, allowing the Panthers to quickly flip this game in their favor. The 30-year-old Jones hasn't been a huge factor on offense yet in the playoffs. He has two points, five shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over four postseason contests. He remains in a top-four role and could see extra usage if Ekblad receives a suspension for elbowing Brandon Hagel in Monday's game, a play that went unpenalized on the ice.