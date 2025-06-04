This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Here we go…again! We have the rare Stanley Cup Finals rematch. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are squaring off once more. Last season, the Panthers eked out this series in seven to win the franchise's first title. Connor McDavid, playing for the losing squad, pulled a Reggie Leach and won the Conn Smythe. Canada is awaiting its first Cup since 1993, and McDavid is still waiting for his first ring. Edmonton has the home-ice advantage, and it will be at home Wednesday for Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

For DFS purposes, you get $50,000 for your six-player lineup. One is your Captain, who earns a higher salary, but delivers you 1.5 times the points. For the first of four-to-seven times, here is a lineup you can use for your single-game NHL DFS contests here in the finals.

CAPTAIN

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at EDM ($12,900): There is one clear difference between the Panthers and the Oilers. Edmonton is better offensively, and Florida has the better goaltending, but when it comes to killing penalties, these two teams have a chasm in terms of quality in the postseason. The Panthers have the No. 1 penalty kill in the playoffs, while the Oilers are 14th. Thus, for my Captain, I wanted a Panther on the top power-play unit. I ended up with Tkachuk. He had 23 power-play points in 52 games this season. Keith's kid is also in form, having tallied seven points in five contests against the Hurricanes. Two of those came with the man advantage.

FLEX

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. FLA ($10,800): It's the playoffs. It's the finals. I wanted McDavid. I will try and find a way to work a lineup around him each and every game of this series. He leads the playoffs with 26 points and 59 shots on net. McDavid has done that in 16 games. He had two points in four of the five games in the Western Conference Finals. Nobody in the NHL is better, and nobody is playing better in this postseason.

Sam Bennett, FLA at EDM ($8,000): McDavid leads the postseason in points, but not in goals. That honor goes to Bennett. By adding a goal in Game 5 against the Hurricanes, Bennett became the first, and so far only, player with double-digit goals. It's been a fascinating playoffs for Stuart Skinner. He has three shutouts and two games wherein he only allowed a single goal. Skinner also has five games in which he's allowed at least three goals with a sub-.900 save percentage, and let's not forget he was pulled for Calvin Pickard. Even if this game is in Edmonton, I certainly don't view Skinner as an impediment to rostering Panthers, and I doubt that will be the case at any point.

Evander Kane, EDM vs. FLA ($6,600): Kane is actually the player who ended up being the last guy I decided on in this roster, even if his salary is in the middle here. For a guy who wasn't healthy until the playoffs had begun, the veteran has ended up hitting the ground running. Through 15 games he has five goals and six assists. He's also put three shots on net in three of his last four contests. That includes Game 5 against the Stars, a game in which he also scored a goal.

Seth Jones, FLA at EDM ($6,200): One more shot to be taken against the Oilers' penalty kill. Jones is on the top power-play unit for the Panthers. While the defenseman only has three points with the extra man in the playoffs, he's averaged a robust 3:31 per game with the extra man. If Jones is playing that much against the Oilers' poor penalty kill, it gives him more opportunity to get on the score sheet than most players in this salary range.

Corey Perry, EDM vs. FLA ($5,200): It's unfortunate Zach Hyman will (likely) not be able to play in the finals due to injury, but the Oilers have to adjust to that reality and so do we. Perry, with all his veteran presence, has moved onto the top line next to McDavid. That's a good place to be. The 40-year-old isn't just here for grit and wisdom, though. Perry has seven goals in this postseason, including one in each of his last two games.

