Stuart Skinner News: Struggles continue in Cup loss

Skinner allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 on Tuesday.

Two goals went into an empty net when the Oilers were trying to push for their first goal late in the third frame. Skinner has struggled to gain the faith of fans with a few too many beachball goals, and Tuesday was no different, especially with the first snipe. He finished the postseason with seven wins, a 2.99 GAA and .889 save percentage in 15 starts.