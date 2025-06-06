Menu
Tyler Seguin Injury: Suffered shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Seguin suffered a shoulder injury during the playoffs and will rehab it during the offseason, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports Friday.

Seguin had two goals and two assists in 11 playoff games with both goals and an assist coming in the opening game of the Western Conference Finals versus Edmonton. Seguin played in only 20 regular-season games in 2024-25 as he missed most of the season after undergoing surgery in early December for a left-side femoral acetabular impingement and hip labrum. Seguins should be completely healthy in time for the start of training camp.

Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
