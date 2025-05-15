Vladislav Namestnikov News: Earns pair of points

Namestnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished a shorthanded assist, logged three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Namestnikov was involved in the Jets' last two goals of the game to help them stay in the playoffs for one more contest. These were his first points in the second round. The 32-year-old center is at three goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 playoff outings. Since Mark Scheifele returned from an upper-body injury at the start of the second round, Namestnikov has been back in his usual middle-six role.