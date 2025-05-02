Vladislav Namestnikov News: Logs power-play assist

Namestnikov notched a power-play assist and three hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Namestnikov filled in for Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) on the top line in this contest, though the Jets didn't score at even strength. Namestnikov has typically played in a middle-six role, but he's versatile enough to move around the lineup as necessary. He has three points, seven shots on net 14 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over six playoff outings. Scheifele's status for Sunday's Game 7 is not yet known.