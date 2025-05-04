Fantasy Hockey
Vladislav Namestnikov News: Nets goal in Game 7

Namestnikov scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Namestnikov's goal brought the Jets within one late in the third period. The 32-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Mark Scheifele (upper body), as Namestnikov has earned all four of his points this postseason over the last three games. He's added 10 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through seven playoff outings. Namestnikov is seeing top-six minutes while Scheifele is out.

