Fight IQ: UFC 277 DFS & Betting Preview for Nunes vs. Pena

Jake Letarski 
July 28, 2022

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

Mark your calendar FRIDAY, 8 PM ET for the LIVE Fight IQ UFC 277 Preview!  @RBCues joins Joe and Shaun for an in-depth breakdown of the event on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@Sniper_DFS: The host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." @Sniper_DFS also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army. The Sniper is a 6x DraftKings Qualifier.

@RBCues: Special guest and frequent high-stakes DK MMA winner, who recently took down a $30k top prize and is consistently among the top MMA DFS players. He brings his own unique approach to MMA DFS that he'll share with the crew this week.

For more tools to help out with UFC 277 DFS and Betting endeavors, check out our MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer and UFC Odds pages on RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
