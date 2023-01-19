Fight IQ: UFC 283 Preview, Teixeira vs. Hill

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

The UFC 283 Fight IQ Preview is LIVE! Joe, Shaun, and Chris return with an in-depth breakdown of the event on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Injuries have played a role in making this card seem a bit light by Pay-Per-View standards, but fans and bettors alike will still be treated to two title fights, beginning with the epic fourth encounter between flyweights Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo and ending with Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill doing battle for the vacant light-heavyweight title. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@Sniper_DFS: The host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." @Sniper_DFS also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army. The Sniper is a 6x DraftKings Qualifier.

Please subscribe to our new RotoWire MMA YouTube channel! Click here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.