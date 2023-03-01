Fight IQ: UFC 285 Preview, Jones vs. Gane

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

The UFC 285 Fight IQ Preview is LIVE! Tune in at 10:00 PM EST on Friday, March 3, as Drake Burden and show debutante Joey T. join Chris for an in-depth breakdown of the event on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The long-awaited move to heavyweight for MMA legend Jon Jones tops the 14-fight extravaganza, as he will enter the cage for the first time in over three years to challenge athletic phenom Ciryl Gane for the vacant strap. This will be proceeded by the return of one of the most dominant forces the flyweight division has ever seen, as Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Alexa Grasso. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1



Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Joey T: Joey is a Co-Host on Its Time Picks- an upcoming YouTube channel where he and Drake break down fights for MMA events. He can be found on Twitter at @JoeDFSBetting.

