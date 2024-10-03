Fight IQ: UFC 307 Preview, Pereira vs. Rountree

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back, and we are live! Joey T. once again joins Chris and Drake for an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 307 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. It's just another day at the office for Alex Pereira, who will attempt to win his fourth title fight in less than a calendar year when he takes on the always dangerous Khalil Rountree at light heavyweight. This will be preceded by a bantamweight title fight, as Raquel Pennington looks to continue her reign over the division with a win over former champion Julianna Pena. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Joey T: Joey is a Co-Host on Its Time Picks - an upcoming YouTube channel where he and Drake break down fights for MMA events. He can be found on Twitter at @JoeDFSBetting.

Please subscribe to our new RotoWire MMA YouTube channel! Click here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.