MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Saudi Arabia

The UFC is in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 1 for a solid UFC Saudi Arabia fight night card. The main event sees former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Below, I'll share my UFC Saudi Arabia predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Lightweight

Mike Davis (11-2) vs Fares Ziam (16-4)

Mike Davis finally returns at UFC Saudi Arabia, and I'm backing him to beat Fares Ziam on Saturday.

Davis is a very underrated fighter, as he's 4-1 in the UFC, and his lone loss was his debut on short notice to Gilbert Burns. Davis is a great striker, and although Ziam is on a four-fight winning streak, Davis should be able to land the better shots.

Davis is much more active on the feet, and he's also a good wrestler. Look for him to control Ziam on the ground to help him win the rounds to get a decision.

UFC Saudi Arabia Best Bet: Mike Davis (-148)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Jair Rozenstruik (15-5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (18-3)

For my underdog pick at UFC Saudi Arabia, I'm backing Jair Rozenstruik, as the odds are way off on this fight.

Pavlovich is on a two-fight losing streak, and he hasn't looked good in those fights. If Pavlovich can't get an early KO, he struggles. Although there is a good chance he does KO Rozenstruik early, I think if Rozenstruik gets out of the first round, he will be able to have success.

Rozenstruik also has the upside in wrestling, but I like him to be able to be smart on the feet and be more active in the second and third rounds, employing a similar style to Alexander Volkov, to win a decision. To me, Rozenstruik should only be a +150 underdog, so the odds are off, making him a play.

UFC Saudi Arabia Best Bet: Jair Rozenstruik (+250)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Israel Adesanya (24-4) vs Nassourdine Imavov (15-4)

For my prop at UFC Saudi Arabia, I'm backing Israel Adesanya to win via decision.

Adesanya is set for his first non-title fight since 2019, and he's on a two-fight losing streak. But, he still is one of the best middleweights in the world, and he should be able to keep this fight standing.

Imavov isn't the best wrestler, and even if he were, Adesanya has good takedown defense (75 percent). He should be able to keep it standing, and on the feet, he's the much better striker, in addition to having the better cardio.

UFC Saudi Arabia Best Bet: Israel Adesanya by decision (+130)

Weight Classes: Women's flyweight & Featherweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3-1) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (10-4-1)

Muhammadjon Naimov (11-3) vs Kaan Ofli (11-3-1)

For my parlay at UFC Saudi Arabia, I'm backing Jasmine Jasudavicius and Muhammadjon Naimov to win.

Jasudavicius is taking on Bueno Silva, who's moving down to flyweight. But, the Canadian is still the better striker, as Bueno Silva has a negative striking differential. Jasudavicius, meanwhile, should also be able to have success grappling and will be able to land the better shots to win a decision.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Naimov to beat Kaan Ofli. Naimov did lose his last fight by submission, and Ofli is a good grappler. However, Naimov should be able to keep the fight standing and will be able to land the better shots. Ofli's chin is a bit of a concern, and I expect Naimov will be able to land heavy shots and eventually get a late TKO win.

UFC Saudi Arabia Best Bet: Jasmine Jasudavicius & Muhammadjon Naimov parlay (-112)

