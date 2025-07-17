MMA Expert Picks & Predictions: UFC 318 Pay-Per-View Card
Two fan favorites headline Saturday's card in New Orleans, where stand-up specialists Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are set to trade blows until one man hits the canvas in a quest to obtain the UFC's "BMF" Belt.
As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:
UFC 318 DraftKings Picks
UFC 318 Betting Picks
UFC 318 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 318 Multi-Site DFS Preview
We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 318 odds from every major sportsbook.
|MATCHUP
WEIGHT
CLASS
|JON
|JAKE
|CHRIS
|Max Holloway (-118) vs.
Dustin Poirier (-102)
Lightweight
|Holloway
|Holloway
|Holloway
|Paulo Costa (+200) vs.
Roman Kopylov (-245)
Middleweight
|Costa
|Kopylov
|Kopylov
|Kevin Holland (-395) vs.
Daniel Rodriguez (+310)
Welterweight
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Dan Ige (-170) vs.
Patricio Freire (+150)
Featherweight
|Ige
|Ige
|Ige
|Michael Johnson (+380) vs.
Daniel Zellhuber (-500)
Lightweight
|Zellhuber
|Zellhuber
|Zellhuber
|UFC 318 RECORD
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2025 RECORD
|20-13
|21-12
|13-20
|2025 PERCENTAGE
|.606
|.636
|.394
|2024 RECORD
|45-19
|41-23
|39-25
|2024 PERCENTAGE
|.703
|.641
|.610
|2023 RECORD
|42-25
|44-23
|35-32
|2023 PERCENTAGE
|.627
|.657
|.522
|2022 RECORD
|34-27
|40-21
|25-26
|2022 PERCENTAGE
|.557
|.656
|.490
|2021 RECORD
|35-28
|42-21
|37-26
|2021 PERCENTAGE
|.556
|.667
|.586
|2020 RECORD
|36-18
|34-20
|28-26
|2020 PERCENTAGE
|.667
|.630
|.519
|2019 RECORD
|39-19
|35-23
|32-26
|2019 PERCENTAGE
|.672
|.603
|.552
|ALL-TIME
|346-211
|354-203
|278-225
|ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE
|.621
|.636
|.553
MATCHUP
WEIGHT
JOE
|COLE
|DRAKE
|Max Holloway (-118) vs.
Dustin Poirier (-102)
Lightweight
|TBD
|Holloway
|Holloway
|Paulo Costa (+200) vs.
Roman Kopylov (-245)
Middlweight
|TBD
|Kopylov
|Kopylov
|Kevin Holland (-395) vs.
Daniel Rodriguez (+310)
Welterweight
|TBD
|Holland
|Holland
|Dan Ige (-170) vs.
Patricio Freire (+150)
Featherweight