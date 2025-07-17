Menu
Fantasy Home
MMA Betting

UFC 318 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Discover expert UFC 318 predictions for a Saturday pay-per-view card headlined by the "BMF" Championship between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.
July 17, 2025
UFC 318 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card
July 17, 2025
UFC Picks
LIMITED TIME OFFER

Get 20% OFF

Celebrate the start of NFL training camp with this limited time deal. Ends 7/22. Use promo code CAMP
PROMO CODE CAMP

MMA Expert Picks & Predictions: UFC 318 Pay-Per-View Card

Two fan favorites headline Saturday's card in New Orleans, where stand-up specialists Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are set to trade blows until one man hits the canvas in a quest to obtain the UFC's "BMF" Belt. 

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:

UFC 318 DraftKings Picks
UFC 318 Betting Picks
UFC 318 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 318 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 318 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Max Holloway (-118) vs.
Dustin Poirier (-102)

Lightweight

HollowayHollowayHolloway
Paulo Costa (+200) vs.
Roman Kopylov (-245)

Middleweight

CostaKopylovKopylov
Kevin Holland (-395) vs.
Daniel Rodriguez (+310)

Welterweight

HollandHollandHolland
Dan Ige (-170) vs.
Patricio Freire (+150)

Featherweight

IgeIgeIge
Michael Johnson (+380) vs.
Daniel Zellhuber (-500)

Lightweight

ZellhuberZellhuberZellhuber
     
UFC 318 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 20-1321-1213-20
2025 PERCENTAGE .606.636.394
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  346-211354-203 278-225
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.636.553

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
Max Holloway (-118) vs.
Dustin Poirier (-102)

Lightweight

TBDHollowayHolloway
Paulo Costa (+200) vs.
Roman Kopylov (-245)

Middlweight

TBDKopylovKopylov
Kevin Holland (-395) vs.
Daniel Rodriguez (+310)

Welterweight

TBDHollandHolland
Dan Ige (-170) vs.
Patricio Freire (+150)

Featherweight