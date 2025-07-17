The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 318 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC 318

2025 Overall Picks: 195-75-1 ~ Dog Picks 31-22-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Ryan Spann 2U -200

Bet of the Week Record: 14-8-1 +1273

DFS Lock of the Week: Jimmy Crute - 18-3

Fanduel Captain: Crute/Holloway

Max Holloway (26-8-0) v. Dustin Poirier (30-9-0)

Max Holloway

Height: 5′11″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 26 wins (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 12 decisions)

Relentless volume striker with elite durability and cardio

One of the UFC's best pressure fighters—throws in bunches and breaks opponents down over time

Dustin Poirier

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 30 wins (16 KO/TKO, 7 submissions, 7 decisions)

Well-rounded vet with power in both hands and a strong grappling base

Fighting in his home state and likely his final UFC appearance

DFS Perspective: Poirier's experience and well-rounded game make him dangerous, but I'm siding with Holloway this time. He's been ramping up the aggression again and still has some of the best volume striking in the game. If he can keep Poirier backing up, the output might simply be too much over five rounds. I expect a high-paced fight, with Holloway pulling away late and racking up significant DFS value.

UFC 318 Pick: Holloway

Paulo Costa (14-4-0) v. Roman Kopylov (14-3-0)

Paulo Costa

Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (11 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 2 decisions)

Fan-favorite brawler with one of the fastest significant-strike outputs in UFC middleweight history

Coming off a 4-of-5 fight skid, but has apparently been back to basics in camp

Roman Kopylov

Height: 6′0″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14 wins (12 KO/TKO, 2 decisions)

Combat sambo pedigree with legit power (86% KO rate) and well-rounded striking defense

Riding a 2-fight UFC win streak

DFS Perspective: Costa's always a highlight threat when he's aggressive, but he's looked slower and less disciplined over the past year. Kopylov counters that with crisp sambo chops, steady output and defensive awareness. He'll control range, punish Costa's wild shots and can flatten him with counters. Still, this one's live -- if Costa lands early, it's over fast. Lean Kopylov for consistency, control and a clean path to victory, but always respect the chaos Costa brings.

UFC 318 Pick: Kopylov

Kevin Holland (28-13-0) v. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5-0)

Kevin Holland

Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 81″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24 wins (13 KO/TKO, 10 submissions, 5 decisions)

Tall, rangy fighter with slick striking and sneaky wrestling

Always active, adaptable, with constant adjustments and pace

Daniel Rodriguez

Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 74″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 22 wins (9 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 6 decisions)

Technical boxer with durability and wrestling fallback

Steady, high-volume fighter, can grind for three rounds

DFS Perspective: Holland has the tools, range, adaptability and athleticism to make this his fight to lose. Rodriguez can make it competitive if he pushes the pace and lands often, but Holland's versatility should allow him to dictate where this goes. I don't expect a high DFS score -- this one's likely a controlled, mid-volume affair.

UFC 318 Pick: Holland

Dan Ige (19-9-0) v. Patricio Pitbull (36-8-0)

Dan Ige

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 71″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18 wins (7 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 7 decisions)

Durable pressure fighter with strong boxing and underrated grappling

Continues to hold his own against top-tier featherweights

Patricio Freire

Height: 5′6″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35 wins (12 KO/TKO, 12 submissions, 12 decisions)

Dominated in UFC debut

Skilled everywhere, but coming off a tough recent stretch

DFS Perspective: Pitbull's résumé is undeniable, but he's arriving in the UFC too late. The speed, volume and intensity at this level, especially against a fighter like Ige, will be a problem. Ige's pressure and combinations should overwhelm the aging vet, and unless Pitbull catches lightning early, he'll likely fall behind quickly. Ige is a sneaky pick on the card and could put up a sneaky-good DFS score with sustained output.

UFC 318 Pick: Ige

Michael Johnson (23-19-0) v. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2-0)

Michael Johnson

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 73″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 24 wins (10 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 11 decisions)

UFC veteran with fast hands and solid boxing fundamentals

Has faced elite competition, but clearly on the back end of his career

Daniel Zellhuber

Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 77″ – Stance: Switch

Record: 15 wins (7 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 5 decisions)

Long, technical striker with improving takedown defense

Still evolving but carries solid volume and finishing instincts

DFS Perspective: Johnson still has the hands to make things interesting, but his durability and cardio have both dipped. Zellhuber's length, youth and clean shot selection should allow him to dictate the pace and win exchanges. I expect this to be mostly on the feet, likely going the full 15 minutes

UFC 318 Pick: Zellhuber

Kyler Phillips (12-3-0) v. Vinicius Salvador (22-3-0)

Kyler Phillips

Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 5 decisions)

Slick boxer with solid BJJ pedigree—a Carlson Gracie brown belt

Durable and high-volume, but has shown cracks under pressure at 135 lbs.

Vinicius Salvador

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Switch

Record: 14 wins (16 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 4 Decisions)

One-punch power, but back-to-back decision wins show off his cardio

Has yet to lose in the UFC

DFS Perspective: I like Salvador here; his raw power and fi