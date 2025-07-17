Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC 318
The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 318 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.
2025 Overall Picks: 195-75-1 ~ Dog Picks 31-22-1
Drake's Bet of the Week: Ryan Spann 2U -200
Bet of the Week Record: 14-8-1 +1273
DFS Lock of the Week: Jimmy Crute - 18-3
Fanduel Captain: Crute/Holloway
Max Holloway (26-8-0) v. Dustin Poirier (30-9-0)
- Height: 5′11″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 26 wins (12 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 12 decisions)
- Relentless volume striker with elite durability and cardio
- One of the UFC's best pressure fighters—throws in bunches and breaks opponents down over time
- Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 30 wins (16 KO/TKO, 7 submissions, 7 decisions)
- Well-rounded vet with power in both hands and a strong grappling base
- Fighting in his home state and likely his final UFC appearance
DFS Perspective: Poirier's experience and well-rounded game make him dangerous, but I'm siding with Holloway this time. He's been ramping up the aggression again and still has some of the best volume striking in the game. If he can keep Poirier backing up, the output might simply be too much over five rounds. I expect a high-paced fight, with Holloway pulling away late and racking up significant DFS value.
UFC 318 Pick: Holloway
Paulo Costa (14-4-0) v. Roman Kopylov (14-3-0)
- Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 14 wins (11 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 2 decisions)
- Fan-favorite brawler with one of the fastest significant-strike outputs in UFC middleweight history
- Coming off a 4-of-5 fight skid, but has apparently been back to basics in camp
- Height: 6′0″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 14 wins (12 KO/TKO, 2 decisions)
- Combat sambo pedigree with legit power (86% KO rate) and well-rounded striking defense
- Riding a 2-fight UFC win streak
DFS Perspective: Costa's always a highlight threat when he's aggressive, but he's looked slower and less disciplined over the past year. Kopylov counters that with crisp sambo chops, steady output and defensive awareness. He'll control range, punish Costa's wild shots and can flatten him with counters. Still, this one's live -- if Costa lands early, it's over fast. Lean Kopylov for consistency, control and a clean path to victory, but always respect the chaos Costa brings.
UFC 318 Pick: Kopylov
Kevin Holland (28-13-0) v. Daniel Rodriguez (19-5-0)
- Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 81″ – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 24 wins (13 KO/TKO, 10 submissions, 5 decisions)
- Tall, rangy fighter with slick striking and sneaky wrestling
- Always active, adaptable, with constant adjustments and pace
- Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 74″ – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 22 wins (9 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 6 decisions)
- Technical boxer with durability and wrestling fallback
- Steady, high-volume fighter, can grind for three rounds
DFS Perspective: Holland has the tools, range, adaptability and athleticism to make this his fight to lose. Rodriguez can make it competitive if he pushes the pace and lands often, but Holland's versatility should allow him to dictate where this goes. I don't expect a high DFS score -- this one's likely a controlled, mid-volume affair.
UFC 318 Pick: Holland
Dan Ige (19-9-0) v. Patricio Pitbull (36-8-0)
- Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 71″ – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 18 wins (7 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 7 decisions)
- Durable pressure fighter with strong boxing and underrated grappling
- Continues to hold his own against top-tier featherweights
- Height: 5′6″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 35 wins (12 KO/TKO, 12 submissions, 12 decisions)
- Dominated in UFC debut
- Skilled everywhere, but coming off a tough recent stretch
DFS Perspective: Pitbull's résumé is undeniable, but he's arriving in the UFC too late. The speed, volume and intensity at this level, especially against a fighter like Ige, will be a problem. Ige's pressure and combinations should overwhelm the aging vet, and unless Pitbull catches lightning early, he'll likely fall behind quickly. Ige is a sneaky pick on the card and could put up a sneaky-good DFS score with sustained output.
UFC 318 Pick: Ige
Michael Johnson (23-19-0) v. Daniel Zellhuber (15-2-0)
- Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 73″ – Stance: Southpaw
- Record: 24 wins (10 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 11 decisions)
- UFC veteran with fast hands and solid boxing fundamentals
- Has faced elite competition, but clearly on the back end of his career
- Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 77″ – Stance: Switch
- Record: 15 wins (7 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 5 decisions)
- Long, technical striker with improving takedown defense
- Still evolving but carries solid volume and finishing instincts
DFS Perspective: Johnson still has the hands to make things interesting, but his durability and cardio have both dipped. Zellhuber's length, youth and clean shot selection should allow him to dictate the pace and win exchanges. I expect this to be mostly on the feet, likely going the full 15 minutes
UFC 318 Pick: Zellhuber
Kyler Phillips (12-3-0) v. Vinicius Salvador (22-3-0)
- Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox
- Record: 12 wins (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 5 decisions)
- Slick boxer with solid BJJ pedigree—a Carlson Gracie brown belt
- Durable and high-volume, but has shown cracks under pressure at 135 lbs.
- Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Switch
- Record: 14 wins (16 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 4 Decisions)
- One-punch power, but back-to-back decision wins show off his cardio
- Has yet to lose in the UFC
DFS Perspective: I like Salvador here; his raw power and fi