RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 275

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
June 8, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

Glover Teixeira shocked the world last October when he became the oldest-ever first-time UFC champion at the age of 42, as he was able to weather the storm and submit Jan Blachowicz in Round 2. He'll now make his first title defense as an underdog against a scary up-and-comer in Jiri Prochazka. Valentina Shevchenko will help set the table for this main event, as she looks to make her seventh title defense.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Glover Teixeira (+165) vs.
Jiri Prochazka (-195)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

ProchazkaProchazkaTeixeira
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (-630)
vs. Taila Santos (+450)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenkoShevchenko
Zhang Weili (-160) vs.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Women's
Strawweight

ZhangZhangZhang
Rogerio Bontorin (+180) vs.
Manel Kape (-220)

Flyweight

KapeKapeKape
Jack Della Maddalena (-150) vs.
Ramazan Emeev (+130)

Welterweight

Della MaddalenaDella MaddalenaEmeev
     
UFC 275 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2022 RECORD 13-1017-613-10
2022 PERCENTAGE .565.739.565
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  218-137226-129 181-135
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .614.637.573

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Glover Teixeira (+165) vs.
Jiri Prochazka (-195)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

TeixeiraProchazka
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (-630)
vs. Taila Santos (+450)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenko
Zhang Weili (-160) vs.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Women's
Strawweight

ZhangZhang
Rogerio Bontorin (+180) vs.
Manel Kape (-220)

Flyweight

KapeBontorin
Jack Della Maddalena (-150) vs.
Ramazan Emeev (+130)

Welterweight

Della MaddalenaEmeev
    
UFC 275 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 16-714-9
2022 PERCENTAGE .696.609
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 151-93152-92
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .619.623

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Glover Teixeira (+165) vs.
Jiri Prochazka (-195)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

ProchazkaProchazka
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (-630)
vs. Taila Santos (+450)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenko
Zhang Weili (-160) vs.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+140)

Women's
Strawweight

JedrzejczykZhang
Rogerio Bontorin (+180) vs.
Manel Kape (-220)

Flyweight

KapeBontorin
Jack Della Maddalena (-150) vs.
Ramazan Emeev (+130)

Welterweight

Della MaddalenaDella Maddalena
    
UFC 275 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 14-914-9
2022 PERCENTAGE .609.609
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 54-2831-23
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .659.574

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
