MMA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
UFC 315 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

UFC 315 Expert Picks: Predictions for the Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on May 8, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

MMA Expert Picks & Predictions: UFC 315 Pay-Per-View Card

Two title fights are on the line in the UFC's return to Canada, with Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight strap against Jack Della Maddalena, while long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko makes another title defense against the red-hot Manon Fiorot.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:

UFC 314 DraftKings Picks
UFC 314 Betting Picks
UFC 314 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 314 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 315 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Belal Muhammad (-190) vs.
Jack Della Maddalena (+160)

Welterweight
Championship

MuhammadMuhammadMuhammad
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (+115) vs.
Manon Fiorot (-135)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoFiorotFiorot
Jose Aldo (-205) vs.
Aiemann Zahabi (+170)

Bantamweight

AldoAldoAldo
Alexa Grasso (+205) vs.
Natalia Silva (-250)

Women's
Flyweight

SilvaGrassoSilva
Benoit Saint-Denis (-1050) vs.
Kyle Prepolec (+675)

Lightweight

Saint-DenisSaint-DenisSaint-Denis
     
UFC 315 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 9-913-57-11
2025 PERCENTAGE .500.722.389
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  335-207346-196 272-216
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .618.638.557

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
Belal Muhammad (-190) vs.
Jack Della Maddalena (+160)

Welterweight
Championship

MuhammadMuhammadMuhammad
(C) Valentina Shevchenko (+115) vs.
Manon Fiorot (-135)

Women's
Flyweight
Championship

ShevchenkoShevchenkoShevchenko
Jose Aldo (-205) vs.
Aiemann Zahabi (+170)

Bantamweight

AldoAldoAldo
Alexa Grasso (+205) vs.
Natalia Silva (-250)

Women's
Flyweight

SilvaSilvaSilva
Benoit Saint-Denis (-1050) vs.
Kyle Prepolec (+675)

Lightweight

Saint-DenisSaint-DenisSaint-Denis
     
UFC 315 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 12-611-711-7
2025 PERCENTAGE .667.611.611
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 276-165174-95146-95
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .626.647.605

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MMA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MMA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Fight IQ: UFC 315 Preview, Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena
Fight IQ: UFC 315 Preview, Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena
UFC 315 Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC 315 Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes
UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes
MMA Best Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC 315
MMA Best Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC 315
DraftKings MMA: UFC 315 DFS Picks and Preview
DraftKings MMA: UFC 315 DFS Picks and Preview
UFC Des Moines Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC Des Moines Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup