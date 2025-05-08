UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC 315

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 315 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 128-54-1 ~ Dog Picks 21-13-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Valentina Shevchenko +120

Bet of the Week Record: 9-5-1 +665

DFS Lock of the Week: Belal Muhammad - 12-1

Fanduel Captain: Saint-Denis/Muhammad

Belal Muhammad (24-3-0) v. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2-0)

Belal Muhammad (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Chicago Fight Team

Record: 5 wins by KO/TKO, 1 by submission, 18 by decision

Current UFC Welterweight Champion

Jack Della Maddalena (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Scrappy MMA

Record: 12 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 3 by decision

Riding a 17-fight win streak

DFS Perspective: The welterweight title is on the line, and this one should be a war. Della Maddalena's crisp boxing and knockout power are a serious threat, but Belal's pressure and wrestling have shut down dangerous strikers before. Muhammad thrives in championship rounds, using his relentless cardio and grinding pace to wear down opponents. His edge on the mat is considerable, and if he can close the distance, he should be able to control Della Maddalena and rack up points with ground control. Both are strong GPP plays, but I lean toward the champ to retain.

UFC 315 Pick: Muhammad

Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) v. Manon Fiorot (12-1-0)

Valentina Shevchenko (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Southpaw

Trains at Tiger Muay Thai

Record: 8 wins by KO/TKO, 7 by submission, 9 by decision

Former UFC Flyweight Champion

Manon Fiorot (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Boxing Squad

Record: 6 wins by KO/TKO, 0 by submission, 6 by decision

Currently on a 10-fight win streak

DFS Perspective: This title fight is one of the most anticipated matchups on the card. Fiorot's rise through the division has been impressive, showcasing some of the cleanest striking and best takedown defense in the flyweight division. Her ability to maintain range and pick apart her opponents with volume is a problem for anyone she faces. However, Shevchenko is still one of the most complete fighters in women's MMA. Her experience in five-round fights, combined with her ability to mix in wrestling and clinch control, should serve her well here.

Fiorot will need to keep this fight standing and avoid the clinch exchanges where Shevchenko thrives. If Shevchenko is able to close the distance and get this fight to the ground, it's going to be a long night for Fiorot. While Fiorot has the skills to make this competitive, I still see Shevchenko utilizing her veteran savvy to retain the belt. Strong GPP play for both fighters, but I give the edge to Shevchenko in this one.

UFC 315 Pick: Shevchenko

Jose Aldo (32-9-0) v. Aiemann Zahabi (12-2-0)

Jose Aldo (Mid-range Cash option)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Nova União

Record: 16 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 14 by decision

Former UFC Featherweight Champion

Aiemann Zahabi

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Tristar Gym

Record: 5 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 4 by decision

Currently on a 5-fight win streak

DFS Perspective: Aldo's experience and technical striking should be too much for Zahabi to handle. The former champ has faced far tougher competition, and his ability to control range with leg kicks and clean boxing gives him the edge. Zahabi has some pop in his hands, but he's outclassed here. I expect Aldo to dictate the fight and either win convincingly on points or find a late finish.

UFC 315 Pick: Aldo

Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) v. Natalia Silva (18-5-1)

Alexa Grasso (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Lobo Gym MMA

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 10 by decision

Former UFC Flyweight Champion

Natalia Silva (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Southpaw

Trains at Team Borracha

Record: 5 wins by KO/TKO, 7 by submission, 5 by decision

Riding a 12-fight win streak

DFS Perspective: This matchup between Grasso and Silva is one of the most intriguing on the card. Grasso's crisp boxing and championship experience make her a formidable opponent. However, Silva's dynamic striking and submission skills, combined with her current momentum, present a significant challenge. Expect a competitive bout with potential for high DFS scoring, especially if Silva can capitalize on her finishing abilities.

UFC 315 Pick: Silva

Benoit Saint-Denis (13-3-0) v. Kyle Prepolec (18-8-0)

Benoit Saint-Denis (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Southpaw

Trains at Venum Training Camp

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 9 by submission, 0 by decision

Notable victories over Matt Frevola, Thiago Moisés, and Ismael Bonfim

Kyle Prepolec

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Maximum Training Centre

Record: 10 wins by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, 4 by decision

Returning to the UFC after a 0-2 stint in 2019

DFS Perspective: This is Benoit Saint-Denis' fight to lose. Prepolec stepping in on short notice is a huge disadvantage, and BSD's relentless grappling and suffocating top control should be too much for him. Being the most expensive fighter on the slate, he'll need a dominant performance to pay off his salary. Prepolec's only chance is to catch BSD early, but the gap in skill and preparation makes that unlikely.

UFC 315 Pick: Saint-Denis

Mike Malott (11-2-1) v. Charles Radtke (10-4-0)

Mike Malott (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Niagara Top Team

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 6 by submission, 1 by decision

Two-time UFC Performance of the Night winner

Charlie Radtke (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Fights out of Salem, WI

Record: 5 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 3 by decision

Known for aggressive striking and knockout power

DFS Perspective: Expect fireworks in this matchup. Malott's well-rounded arsenal gives him the edge, especially with his ability to find submissions in scrambles and capitalize on defensive lapses. His past performances have shown a knack for finishing fights early, making him a solid GPP and cash play. Radtke isn't without his own dangers, though. His aggressive style and knockout power mean Malott can't afford to get reckless. This is a fight that should see plenty of back-and-forth action, with Malott likely getting his hand raised if he stays composed.

UFC 315 Pick: Malott

Jessica Andrade (26-13-0) v. Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3-0)

Jessica Andrade

Height: 5'1" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at GAEA Project

Record: 10 wins by KO/TKO, 8 by submission, 8 by decision

Former UFC Strawweight Champion

Jasmine Jasudavicius (Mid-range Cash play)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Niagara Top Team

Record: 2 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 8 by decision

Known for relentless wrestling and top control

DFS Perspective: While Andrade has the edge in striking, Jasudavicius's superior wrestling and ability to control opponents on the mat should allow her to dictate the pace and location of the fight. If she can avoid Andrade's power shots and implement her grappling game, Jasudavicius is a strong cash play with an excellent floor and ceiling.

UFC 315 Pick: Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas (17-6-0) v. Ion Cutelaba (19-10-1)

Modestas Bukauskas (Mid-range Cash option)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 78" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Gintas Combat

Record: 17 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 4 by decision

Former Cage Warriors Light Heavyweight Champion

Ion Cutelaba (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Xtreme Couture

Record: 13 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 3 by decision

Known for explosive starts and early finishes

DFS Perspective: Bukauskas' technical striking and ability to manage distance could neutralize Cutelaba's aggressive approach. His composure under pressure and experience against high-level competition make him a solid cash option. However, Cutelaba's early aggression and finishing power cannot be overlooked, making this fight a viable target for both sides in DFS.

UFC 315 Pick: Bukauskas

Navajo Stirling (6-0-0) v. Ivan Erslan (14-4-0)

Navajo Stirling (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at City Kickboxing

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by decision

Undefeated prospect known for forward pressure and high-volume striking

Ivan Erslan ( Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at American Top Team Zagreb

Record: 10 wins by KO/TKO, 1 by submission, 3 by decision

Veteran with significant power and finishing ability

DFS Perspective: I lean toward Stirling in this matchup. His forward pressure and volume striking should overwhelm Erslan if he can avoid the big power shots. Stirling's technical edge and willingness to push the pace make him a strong GPP option. That said, this fight is still a great target for both sides in DFS due to the high likelihood of a finish.

UFC 315 Pick: Stirling

Marc-Andre Barriault (16-9-0) v. Bruno Silva (23-12-0)

Marc-Andre Barriault (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Kill Cliff FC

Record: 16 wins by KO/TKO, 1 by submission, 5 by decision

Former TKO Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion

Bruno Silva

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Evolução Thai

Record: 20 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by decision

Former M-1 Global Middleweight Champion

DFS Perspective: Silva seems to be fading with each appearance, showing less resilience and durability than in his earlier days. Barriault's pace and power should wear Silva down over time, especially if he can push the action against the cage and work his volume striking. Barriault's ability to go three hard rounds while maintaining output makes him an intriguing GPP option. If Silva can't find the knockout shot early, it's hard to see him matching Barriault's pressure.

UFC 315 Pick: Barriault

Daniel Santos (11-2-0) v. Jeong Yeong Lee (11-2-0)

Daniel Santos

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Chute Boxe Diego Lima

Record: 11 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 2 by decision

Known for aggressive striking and relentless pressure

Jeong Yeong Lee (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Korean Top Team

Record: 9 wins by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, 1 by decision

Known for explosive striking and finishing ability

DFS Perspective: I like Jeong Yeong Lee in this spot. His reach advantage and ability to work on the mat should give Santos problems. Santos is aggressive, but Lee's length and grappling edge make him the stronger GPP play if he can keep the distance and find takedowns.

UFC 315 Pick: Lee

Brad Katona (14-4-0) v. Bekzat Almakhan (11-2-0)

Brad Katona

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 64" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at SBG Ireland

1 win by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 10 by decision

Former BRAVE CF Bantamweight Champion; two-time TUF winner

Known for technical striking and grappling

Bekzat Almakhan (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Triumph Fights

9 wins by KO/TKO, 1 by submission, 1 by decision

Known for explosive striking and finishing ability

DFS Perspective: I'm high on Almakhan in this spot. His explosive striking and finishing ability should be too much for Katona, who tends to rely on grinding decisions and technical exchanges. Almakhan's power is real, and he can end this early if he finds his range. Katona is durable but hittable, and that's a dangerous game against someone with Almakhan's knockout power.

UFC 315 Pick: Almakhan

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

