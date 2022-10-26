10 Online Sportsbooks To Launch In Maryland + Get $300 In Free Bets Today

The next state to launch legal online sports betting is Maryland, which is set to begin in late 2022. Maryland's journey to online sports betting has been a long one, but the final stretch is upon us given the latest news.

In this article, we take a look at 10 sports betting operators that are set to launch in the state upon receiving licenses, two pre-live bonuses you can redeem right now, and what is next for sports betting in the state.

10 Operators Likely To Launch Right Away In Maryland

The latest on Maryland sports betting suggests that there will be 10 sports betting operators available right away upon legal online sports betting launch. Here is the list, per Gambling.com Group's Bill Ordine.

Barstool Sportsbook Maryland

BetFanatics Maryland

BetFred Maryland

BetMGM Maryland

BetParx Maryland

BetRivers Maryland

Caesars Maryland

DraftKings Maryland

FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland

PointsBet Maryland

With BetMGM MD and Caesars MD being part of the initial operators, that means that sports bettors in the state will be able to take advantage of the BetMGM Maryland bonus code and get what is likely to be a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

In addition, bettors will be able to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code for a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250. Between the two offers, that is $2,250 worth of potential bonuses without even taking other operators into account.

Maryland Pre-Live Betting Offers Available Now

With sports betting in Maryland nearing, there are two pre-live Maryland betting promos that you can take advantage of right now and help boost your bankrolls ahead of launch.

First, sports bettors can sign up for the DraftKings Maryland promo code and use the below link to get $200 in free bets on launch day and a chance to win a $100K free bet. Per DraftKings Maryland, five customers will win a $100K free bet, and all you have to do to enter the sweepstakes is pre-register below.

Second, users can sign up with the FanDuel Maryland promo code link and get a $100 free bet on launch day. This bonus added to the DraftKings Maryland promotion allows for sports bettors in Maryland to get $300 in free bets along with a chance to get a $100K free bet.

What is next for sports betting in Maryland?

With the aforementioned Maryland sportsbooks all but confirmed to launch as soon as possible, the question becomes just exactly "when" that will happen.

The Lottery and Gaming Control Commission meets tomorrow (Oct. 27) to discuss qualifications on the sportsbooks that will operate in the state. After that, there is a meeting on November 21 at the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) to actually confirm the licenses.

Finally, these operators return to the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission for final approval, which is the last step before Maryland sportsbooks can officially take bets upon receiving the licenses.

The timeline for online sports betting in Maryland is early to mid-December of this year.

