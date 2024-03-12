ACC Tournament 2024 Odds: UNC, Duke Favorites In ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament tips off today at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. with the winner getting an automatic bid to the March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament. The ACC Tournament odds favor two teams -- the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels -- which should come as a surprise to no one. Both Duke and UNC have +175 odds to win the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament as the Blue Devils look to win back-to-back ACC Tournament titles.

Beyond the two favorites, every other ACC team has odds of +1000 or longer to win the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. With ACC Tournament odds available to bet on from the best sports betting sites in the country, get your college basketball betting picks in now.

ACC Tournament Preview: Odds To Bet On ACC Tournament 2024

The 15-team ACC Basketball Tournament starts today at 2 p.m. EST with No. 12 seed Notre Dame taking on No. 13 seed Georgia Tech. Make your college basketball best bets for today's games or consider betting on the ACC Tournament odds for the winner of the conference tournament.

Here's a rundown of ACC Tournament 2024 odds:

You can also wager on college basketball conference tournament futures beyond the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. North Carolina launched online sports betting on March 11.

ACC Tournament Bracket And Schedule: ACC Championship Title Game Info

The ACC Tournament bracket has five rounds -- the First Round, Second Round, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Championship -- with games taking place from March 12-16.

The top four teams -- (1) North Carolina, (2) Duke, (3) Virginia, and (4) Pitt -- get a double bye and play their first game in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14. The bottom six teams -- (10) NC State, (11) Boston College, (12) Notre Dame, (13) Georgia Tech, (14) Miami, and (15) Louisville -- tip off on March 12 with first-round games. The winners advance to the second round to take on (5) Wake Forest, (6) Clemson, or (7) Syracuse on Wednesday, March 13 with a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup between Virginia Tech and Florida State also scheduled that day.

Second-round winners head to quarterfinals where the top-four seeds await. At that point the ACC Tournament bracket becomes a more traditional setup with the semifinals taking place on Friday. March 15 and the championship tipping off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 15. The broadcast of the ACC championship game can be found on ESPN.

Bet On Duke, UNC In ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

With the launch of North Carolina online sports betting, wagering on Duke and/or North Carolina in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament is now legal in the Tar Heel State.

