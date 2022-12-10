Army Navy Betting Guide: Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

In one of the most storied rivalries in college football, the Army vs. Navy game will take place for the 121st time this week. The Navy side has 61 wins to Army's 52. They have also tied seven times.

You can make your college football betting picks on this historical collegiate rivalry today with one of the best CFB betting promos that will be discussed later in this Army Navy betting guide.

Army NavyBetting Offers And Promotions

You can bet on Army Navy picks while securing some of the best CFB betting promos on the market today from all the top sports betting apps by signing up with one of the welcome offers listed below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will secure a three-tiered welcome offer leading off with a first bet, on Caesars, for up to $1,250. In addition, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this generous promo.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Registering with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will give new users a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 that they can use on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM. This includes Army Navy best bets.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: There are two different offers with the WynnBET Promo, depending on where you are located. If you are located in CO, MI, and NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when you bet $100 when you sign up today with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. On the other hand, when you use the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE, new users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and NY will get $200 in free bets when they bet $20.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code will give new users a chance to win $150 in free bets when they bet at least $5 on a pregame moneyline. You will only get your $150 in free bets if your initial moneyline bet settles as a winner.

FanDuel Promo Code: When you register today with the FanDuel Promo Code, new users can secure a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Your No Sweat First Bet can be used on any open sports betting market offered atFanDuel Sportsbook with no limitations on odds or bet type, including Army-Navy betting picks today.

Claim CFB Betting Offers For Army Navy Picks

You can easily claim all of the best CFB betting promos to use on Army Navy picks today by completing the easy-to-follow steps detailed below.

Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link next to the offer you want to take advantage of now. Doing so will reroute you to the affiliated sportsbook's new user registration portal where you must enter some basic identifying information.

In addition to your name, physical address, email, and phone number, you must also input the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

The next step will prompt you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if the offer you want to sign up for calls for one to activate your welcome offer.

Then, you must make your qualifying first-time deposit to finish activating your bonus.

Since all of these betting promos come from rival sports betting apps, it would be wise to read through the terms and conditions of each offer. Doing so will help you avoid any future misunderstandings. You will also learn deposit and first bet details here. It is always good to know the fine print.

Army Navy Betting Guide - Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

The best bet that you can make on the 2022 Army-Navy matchup is for the game to go Under 32.5 points, which is slated with -110 odds.

While the Under is 10-0 in the past 10 meetings between these two teams when playing at Army, it is also 10-0 in their past 10 matchups overall. Furthermore, the Under is 18-3 in the past 21 meetings between Army and Navy.

This is a game where you should play the trend when it comes to betting on the total with one of the generous Army Navy betting promos discussed on this page.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.