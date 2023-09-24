Week 3 of the NFL continues with a loaded NFL betting slate today, and you can obtain the best sports betting promos for NFL odds, picks, and best bets. With so many great welcome offers on the board, there is certainly something for everyone.

There are plenty of great NFL matchups on today's slate, including the Atlanta Falcons at the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Minnesota Vikings, and the Chicago Bears at the Kansas City Chiefs. Some teams are already in the hole at 0-2, and they always say a desperate team is the most dangerous.

Claim the best betting promos for NFL odds, picks, and best bets by clicking through the links on this page now.

Sign Up For The Best Betting Promos For NFL Odds, Picks, And Best Bets

Click on the "BET NOW" button for whichever welcome offer you find suits you best and sign up for the best betting promos for NFL odds, including NFL player props. Once you have reached your sportsbook's destination, you'll need to begin the registration and verification processes. Just enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. In order to verify your identity, enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

After completing those steps, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on whichever site you choose. All of these sites accept PayPal and major credit cards as easy payment options. What's great about all of these sports betting apps is that most you'll need to deposit is $10, while there is one offer that has a higher first-bet welcome amount that you can take advantage of.

Use The Best Betting Promos For NFL Odds, Picks, And Best Bets

Now is the time to use the best betting promos for NFL odds, picks, and best bets. Below, we have listed five of the top sports betting sites to claim welcome offers from:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Bet $10 to get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your first wager of at least $5, plus you'll have the opportunity to get an extra $150 in No Sweat Bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet today.

PointsBet Promo Code: Use the PointsBet Promo Code to grab up to 10x $100 Second Chance Bets, totaling up to $1,000 in bonus bets today.

Use the links above to secure generous bonus bets from the top sports betting promos to bet on NFL player props now.

Claim The Best Betting Promos For NFL Odds, Picks, And Best Bets

If you are located in a state where sports betting is legalized, at least 21 years old, and are a new user at any of these sportsbooks, you're in luck – you can claim the best betting promos for NFL odds, picks, and best bets on today's NFL betting slate.

We mentioned some great matchups at the top, but people will also be tuning in to see what happens between the Tennessee Titans at the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints at the Green Bay Packers, and the New England Patriots at the New York Jets. Take advantage of one, or all, of these excellent welcome offers and claim hundreds in bonus bets on the top sports betting apps today.

Claim the best betting promos for NFL odds, picks, and best bets for NFL Week 3 odds now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.