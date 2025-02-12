Best Genesis Invitational Betting Promos: Bet PGA Tour Odds Now on Top Golf Sites & Apps

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines in San Diego this week after the Genesis Invitational was moved out of the Los Angeles area because of the wildfires. Top pros will be there to compete for the $20 million purse. You can use the best Genesis Invitational betting promos to collect great sports betting bonuses as a new customer. Thousands of dollars' worth of bonus bets, first-bet protection and more are available when you use the leading sports betting promos from the leading online sportsbooks to start your sports betting journey.

The best Genesis Invitational betting promos put the premier sports betting sites in the palm of your hand. Tiger Woods was supposed to make his 2025 debut in this event but withdrew this week after the death of his mother, Kultida. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead the field and are the favorites.

Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at the top sites for golf betting can claim as many of these lucrative Genesis Invitational betting promos as they want from the nation's top sports betting sites.

Best Genesis Invitational Betting Promos: BetMGM

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan or New York, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

If you wagered $50 or more and lost, you'll get five bonus bets — each worth 20 percent of your original wager. If you wagered less than $50, then you'll get one bonus bet equal to your original wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Best Genesis Invitational Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: Golf bettors will get the chance to double their winnings when they make a qualifying first bet after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open an account. Bet $1 and Get 10 100% Profit Boosts. The profit boosts can be used on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500.

Alternatively, customers in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to choose the welcome offer of first-bet protection. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get a matching bonus-bet credit, up to $1,000.

You have 14 days to play your bonus bet or profit-boost tokens before they expire.

Best PGA Betting Promos for Genesis Invitational: Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Players can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a customer to match the wager of their choice each day if it settles as a loss. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up using one of the top golf betting promos. Any amount refunded as a bonus bet can be broken into multiple bets or used as a single bet. Credit returned to use for bonus bets expires after seven days. For customers in Illinois, New York and North Carolina, the welcome offer is Bet $10, Get $50 in Bonus Bets.

Best Genesis Invitational Betting Promos for PGA Tour: bet365

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Fans of golf betting can get $150 in bonus bets after they make a first bet of $5 or more after registering for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Once you place your opening qualifying wager and get the $150 in bonus bets, you have seven days to use them before they expire.

Best Genesis Invitational Betting Promos: DraftKings

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies new customers for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly offer. You will get $150 in bonus bets, as six $25 bet credits, regardless of how your first bet of $5 or more fares. The bonus bets are good for seven days before they expire.

Best Genesis Invitational PGA Betting Promos: FanDuel

FanDuel Promo Code: Golf betting fans can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $5 or more is a winner. The $150 is distributed as site credit and can be divided into as many bonus bets as you want. The site credit is good for seven days before it expires.

Best Genesis Invitational Betting Promos: Handicapping 2025 PGA Tour Event

The best Genesis Invitational betting promos are available to you to use ahead of what is always a thrilling event. Considering the PGA Tour just held the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines at the end of January, we should have a decent idea who might succeed at this week's $20 million event.

Of course, the quality of this week's field is significantly upgraded from the Farmers Insurance Open, which featured Americans Harris English, Sam Stevens and Andrew Novak as the top three finishers.

While those three are part of the 72-golfer field ready to go, they're being joined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, 2024 tournament champ Hideki Matsuyama and others; 26 of the top 30 golfers in the World Rank are playing.

A quick scan suggests that Scheffler is the clear favorite — no surprise there — with McIlroy and Morikawa next in line. Judging by how Rory ruled at Pebble Beach a couple weeks ago, his game appears to be in great shape. It might be worth a peek at Thomas Detry, too. He dominated last week in Phoenix to move into the World Golf Rank's Top 25.

