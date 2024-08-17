Best NASCAR Betting Promos: Claim $4500+ in Bonuses for Michigan Race Odds & More

The stretch run for the NASCAR season is back in full swing, so start your engines and get ready to begin your sports betting journey with the best NASCAR betting promos on the top sports betting apps for the Cup Series race this Sunday at Michigan.

The top sportsbooks in America are offering up great welcome offers that could haul you in thousands of dollars in bonus bets for the big race on Sunday afternoon. Whether you're looking to get bonus bets right from the starting block, or you want to take a chance on your first wager and go for bigger gains, these top sportsbooks have a little of something for everyone.

Below, you will find the top sportsbook promos this weekend's race.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos & Bonuses for Michigan Race

NASCAR 305 Betting Sites NASCAR Betting Promos NASCAR Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly Fanatics Click Here Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets With Winning Wager Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

To use the top sports betting promos on the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan you must be: a new customer with that sportsbook, in a state with online sports betting and at least 21 or older.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Bets of $49 or less will receive a single matching bonus bet, while wagers of $50 or more will get five bonus bets of equal value totalling the amount of your loss, to up $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: If your first wager at Caesars Sportsbook doesn't win, you'll get a bonus bet in the amount of your loss – up to $1,000.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Features two different offer options. Either claim a First Bet Safety Net – up to $1,000 – or receive $150 in bonus bets when you place a first-time $5 wager.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim this welcome offer for a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets deal when placing your first wager, whether your first wager wins or loses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: New users can get up to $1,000 when betting $100 over the first 10 consecutive days. If you are located in KY, NC, OH, or TN, it can go up to $1,500 in bonus bets over the first 11 days.

FanDuel Promo Code: Place a first-time wager of $5 or more, and if it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets.

Hard Rock Bet promo code: Now featuring a brand new offer, Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets. They'll be paid out as five $20 bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for the Best NASCAR Betting Sites

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign at any of the top online sportsbooks by following these steps when betting on the Michigan 400:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods such as PayPal and credit cards.

Wager on NASCAR Odds for Michigan Race

You can wager on the best odds for the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan.

According to DraftKings, Denny Hamlin (+550) is the favorite to win the Michigan 400, with +160 odds to finish in the Top 3 and -125 odds to finish in the Top 5. Other favorites to win the race include Kyle Larson (+650), Ryan Blaney (+800), Martin Truex Jr. (+800) and Tyler Reddick (+850).

You can bet on a number of different markets at the best sportsbooks listed above.

