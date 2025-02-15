Best NASCAR Betting Promos: Wager On Daytona 500 Odds on Top Racing Sites & Apps

NFL season might be over, but the NASCAR season is heating up in a big way as the game's best drivers prepare for Sunday's Daytona 500. The most prestigious race of the year provides an excellent opportunity for racing fans and sports bettors to grab the top NASCAR betting promos and sportsbook promos available for NASCAR's biggest race.

The industry's leading sports betting apps are providing unique NASCAR betting promos to players who register for new accounts in time for Sunday's race. What's more, all new players will receive unlimited access to the recurring promotions that these operators provide, including odds boosts and insurance.

If you're ready for the next edition of the Daytona 500, you can add to the excitement by getting started with the top sports betting sites . Here's a look at the best NASCAR betting promos being provided for Sunday's NASCAR action and how you can redeem them today.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos & Bonuses: Bet Daytona 500 Odds

🏁 NASCAR Betting Site ✅ NASCAR Betting Promo Code 🔥 NASCAR Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1 & Double Your Winnings Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Guaranteed DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win

Promos last verified: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Anyone physically in a legal sports betting state, who's 21 years or older and a first-time customer can claim as many of these lucrative NASCAR betting promos as they want from the nation's top sports betting sites.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos: BetMGM

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: It doesn't get bigger in NASCAR than Daytona International Speedway, so it makes sense to go big with your welcome bonus offer. That's the case with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, which delivers all new players a first-bet bonus up to $1,500. Earn cash profit if your initial wager wins or receive matching bonus bets back in return if it loses. Use the promo code ROTOBONUS if you're wagering in KY, MA, NY, MI.

If you wagered $50 or more, you'll get five bonus bets — each worth 20% of your losing wager. If you bet less than $50, then you'll get one bonus bet equal to your wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: A single-dollar wager won't often earn you much, but that isn't the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. All new players who use it and place any $1 wager will pick up 10 100% profit boosts. NASCAR fans can make their $1 wager early and then use the profit boosts to pick drivers to win or finish in the top-5 or top-10 of Sunday's race.

Alternatively, customers in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to choose the first-bet offer, up to $1,000. You have 14 days to play your bonus bet or profit-boost tokens before they expire.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: One of the biggest amount of bonus bets available to players comes from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, which delivers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets to all new players. A designated wager you place each day will be matched up to $100 with a loss with the process repeating the next nine days. That means up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets on top of any cash profit you earn from the qualifying offers.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos for PGA Tour: bet365

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: It's tough to earn 30x your wager at online sportsbooks, especially in a sport full of parity like NASCAR. But you're guaranteed that when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, which delivers $150 in bonus bets to new players who register and make a $5 wager. It's among of the easiest welcome bonus offers to redeem at the globe's biggest online sportsbook.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos: DraftKings

DraftKings Promo Code: We've had a different Daytona 500 winner each of the last five years, so there aren't any guarantees when it comes to who will take home the checkered flag. But bettors who use the DraftKings promo code offer will have a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets after they register and place any $5 wager. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying bet wins, but the six $25 bonus bets are yours regardless.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos: FanDuel

FanDuel Promo Code: There are plenty of long odds available for bettors to choose from, and correctly predicting just one of them with a $5 wager will earn you a generous helping of bonus bets, thanks to the FanDuel promo code offer. New players who sign up with it and successfully place any $5 wager will pick up $150 in bonus bets, which can be divided up and used however bettors prefer.

Sign Up for NASCAR Betting Promos on Top Golf Sites & Apps

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal sports betting, can sign up at any of the top online sportsbooks by using best NASCAR betting promos:

Click on the BET NOW button for the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. You can create accounts with one or more of these sports betting bonuses. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to ensure you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to start the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary – to activate the leading NASCAR betting promos and bonuses. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so double-check the needed info. You will be able to make a deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.