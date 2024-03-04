Best NBA Betting Promos & Bonuses for Monday, March 4 | Get $3,000+ in Bonuses

The NBA regular season is steaming headfirst toward the playoffs, and new customers can secure $3,000+ in bonus bets with the best NBA betting promos and bonuses. If a bettor is physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook, they qualify to claim any of these top-notch welcome offers available on the best sports betting apps in the country.

Bet on any of the top NBA odds and games taking place this Monday night, including matchups like Clippers-Bucks and Thunder-Lakers.

Click on the "BET NOW" button next to your preferred online sportsbook in order to create a new account with any of the highest-rated NBA betting promos and sportsbook promo codes.

Top NBA Betting Promos & Bonuses for Monday, March 4

Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings (No promo code needed) No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel (No promo code needed) Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code (No promo code needed) Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet (No promo code needed) No Regret First Bet for up to $100

Newly registered bettors can quickly unlock $3,000+ in total bonus bets by signing up with these NBA betting promos. New-user promotions are some of the easiest ways to unlock bonus bets through all the best sports betting sites.

Due to the volume of online sportsbook operators that exist in legal sports betting states, we've helped identify our favorite sportsbooks that each contain an excellent welcome offer to claim as a newly registered customer.

Find your preferred online sportsbook promo code, click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link next to it. Registering with a promo code offer provides new customers with exclusive bonus bets that can be used to instantly wager on NBA odds.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS during registration and get $150 in bonus bets using a $5 qualifying wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings promo code during sign-up to qualify for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Use the FanDuel promo code to unlock a bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins after registering with the FanDuel Promo Code at sign-up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for NBA unlocks a Bet $100, Get $100 over 10 consecutive days offer.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to qualify for a No Regret First Bet Up To $100.

Score $3,000+ in Bonus Bets with NBA Betting Sites, Sportsbooks & Apps

Sports bettors can register on the best sportsbooks for NBA betting promos to get up to $3,000+ in bonuses after signing up with the corresponding promo code offers available in this review.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below your preferred online sportsbook to get started. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal for whichever sportsbook is selected, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new online sportsbook account.

After registering successfully, make an initial qualifying deposit, ranging between a minimum of $5 and $20 depending on the sports betting app selected. Then, place a qualifying wager, anywhere from $5 to $1,000, and get bonus bet credits that can be used to wager on NBA betting markets today.

NBA Betting Schedule & Odds for Monday, March 4

By signing up with any of these NBA betting sites today, you can bet on all sorts of wagers, NBA player props and NBA futures odds.

Below is quick look at tonight's NBA schedule, which includes a number of good matchups – all great options for some basketball betting with any of the NBA betting promos listed above. Past that, you have a full week of games to bet on during the early stages of March.

Grizzlies-Nets

Clippers-Bucks

Trail Blazers-Timberwolves

Wizards-Jazz

Bulls-Kings

Thunder-Lakers

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.