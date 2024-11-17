Best NFL Betting Apps for Week 11: Get $6300+ in Football Bonuses for Odds, Picks & Props

The Week 11 schedule for NFL betting features two great AFC matchups today: Kansas City at Buffalo and Baltimore at Pittsburgh. Make your picks and have more than $6,300 in bonus bets and more by claiming the lucrative sports betting bonuses now being offered by the nation's best NFL betting apps.

The sportsbook promos outlined in our review are designed to get your NFL betting experience off to a winning start with thousands in bonus bets and offers of first-bet protection that enable you to make your best wagers on NFL odds and NFL player props for today's games.

Use the top sports betting apps as the Chiefs will look to improve to 10-0 against the Bills, a team many consider a strong contender to unseat the two-time Super Bowl champs as the AFC's top team.

Read on to learn more about how you can claim thousands in welcome bonuses by signing up today for the exclusive welcome offers from the nation's best NFL betting apps.

NFL Betting Apps: Claim $6300+ for Week 11 Odds

🏈 NFL Betting Site ✔️ NFL Betting Promo Code 💰 NFL Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

The welcome offers from the nation's best NFL betting apps listed below are exclusively available to new customers signing up for the first time. You must be at least 21 years old and located in a US state where the top mobile sports betting sites are licensed. Tap or click on the links below to learn more about the welcome offer of your choice.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet settles as a loss after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. In Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C., there is an alternative welcome offer: Bet $10 and get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: NFL bettors can get a matching bonus-bet credit, up to a maximum of $1,000, if their first bet settles as a loss when they use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to activate their new account.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Football fans can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a new customer to cover a losing wager. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets to cover if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up for an account on the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is one of the leading NFL betting apps.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies players for a Bet $5 and Get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer. Win or lose, you will get eight $25 bonus-bet credits after placing your first bet of $5 or more.

FanDuel Promo Code: NFL bettors can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after an opening, winning wager of at least $5. Plus, you will have the opporunity to sign up to get three months FREE of NBA League Pass.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: New bet365 customers can select one of two welcome offers. You can claim up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net to cover a first-bet loss or pick the alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering for an account by using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Fans of NFL betting can use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get the First Bet Reset up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get five matching bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original wager. If you are located in NJ, MI, PA or WV, you are eligible to claim a bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets offer instead, plus have the option of signing up for 30 days of ESPN+ at no charge. The bonus is awarded as five $20 bonus bets.

Best Football Betting Apps for NFL Week 11 Odds

Signing up at the best NFL betting apps takes just a few minutes and enables you to claim lucrative welcome offers that can set you up with thousands in bonus bets in time for kickoff on Sunday's NFL Week 11 action, which will feature teams that are prominent in the Super Bowl odds lists.

Click any of links in this review to start the sign-up process on the secure registration site for the sports betting app of your choice. You can register with one of the best NFL betting apps or all of them. You will be asked to complete a simple sign-up form and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Once you are approved, you can unlock the NFL betting promos of your choice by making a qualifying first bet on the NFL point spreads and futures.

Don't forget to download the mobile NFL betting apps of your choice for Android and iOS devices from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, which enable you to manage every aspect of your NFL betting experience from the palm of your hand.

Claim Thousands in Bonus Bets with NFL Betting Apps

The best NFL betting apps can be used for any of today's games for Week 11 NFL betting. In addition to the Chiefs-Bills matchup, which starts at 4:25 p.m. ET, a couple of old rivalries will be renewed as part of the 1 p.m. games, as the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North, while the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers.

From 4 p.m., on, it's nothing but big-time matchups like the Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, the exciting Chiefs-Bills contest and the Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers. Most of the games feature players that lead the discussion when it comes to NFL MVP odds, like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and others.

Tap or click on any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to access the NFL betting apps of your choice. Pick one or pick them all to activate a new account and make your best wagers on the NFL Week 11 odds with thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more from the country's best credit card betting sites. Don't delay! Sign up so you can start betting right now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.