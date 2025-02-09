Best Super Bowl Odds Boosts & Bonus Codes: Get Best Boosted Odds Offers for Chiefs-Eagles

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the sports betting year. Today for Super Bowl 59 will be no different. The top sports betting apps deliver special odds boosts to give you a chance to maximize your winnings. Check out the best offers before the Chiefs and Eagles kick off in New Orleans.

These sports betting promos can add excitement to your Super Bowl betting and come from mobile sports betting sites like Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook. There is a variety to the types of odds boosts, profit boosts and parlay combinations each sportsbook makes available, so compare what's being offered.

Our review of the leading Super Bowl odds boosts from the top sports betting sites will help you decide how to play your Super Bowl 59 wagers.

5 Best Super Bowl Odds Boosts & Boosted Super Bowl 59 Chiefs-Eagles Bets

🎁 Super Bowl Odds Boost Wager 🚀 Boosted Odds 📲 Sportsbook 💰 How to Bet Xavier Worthy (KC): Over 49.5 Receiving + TD +250 Caesars Sportsbook CLICK HERE Big Game Boost Pack +59% BetMGM CLICK HERE KC Win & Patrick Mahomes (KC) 225+ Passing +50% FanDuel CLICK HERE Bonus-Bet Match w/TD Prop Max limits apply DraftKings CLICK HERE Same Game Parlay +50% Fanatics Sportsbook CLICK HERE

Offers last verified: February 9, 2025.

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Odds Boosts

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can take advantage of daily 50% same game parlay profit boosts. The max wagered amount is $10 and your SGP must have NFL odds of +400 or greater, but this is a deal you can take advantage of each day leading up to Super Bowl 59.

Bettors can also get in on the Super Bowl LIX daily props boosts at Caesars Sportsbook, which is known for having the industry's leading profit boosts. Current offers include an odds boosts on AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith each to have over 59.5 receiving yards, Xavier Worthy to have over 49.5 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert to each record over 5.5 receptions.

New players who sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 will receive a first-bet bonus up to $1,059, with the unique dollar amount a tip of the cap to Super Bowl 59 itself. Earn cash profit if your first wager wins or receive a matching bonus bet if it loses.

BetMGM Super Bowl Odds Boosts

BetMGM is also getting in on the action when it comes to boosting Super Bowl odds. Players can opt in to receive a Big Game Boost Pack, which delivers a 59% odds boost, 59% SGP boost, and 59% live odds boost.

BetMGM is also known for having a number of great odds boosts, especially on same-game parlays, and bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500 will earn a first-bet bonus up to $1,500, meaning the first wager you place earns cash profit with a win or matching bonus bets back with a loss.

FanDuel Super Bowl Odds Boosts

FanDuel is one of the industry's top NFL betting sites and is delivering daily profit boosts on specific player props, with the current offer being a 50% profit boost on the Chiefs to win and Patrick Mahomes to throw for 225+ yards, or the Eagles to win and Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards. Both the team winner and player prop are largely correlated, so it's a great wager to place while getting a 50% increase in your winnings at no additional cost to you.

FanDuel also offers a refer-a-friend bonus that will award you and your friend a pair of 100% profit boosts when your friend registers and makes a qualifying deposit.

New players can sign up for an account using the FanDuel promo code offer and earn $200 in bonus-bet credit if their first $5 wager they place is successful. The $200 can be divided up into as many bets as you would like.

DraftKings Super Bowl Odds Boosts

DraftKings has a handful of outstanding odds boosts available for Super Bowl 59, based on NFL player props. The mobile sports betting site is running a daily Happy Hour odds boost where it increases the odds of certain props, like Travis Kelce's first-quarter receiving yards or Patrick Mahomes/Jalen Hurts to record a touchdown.

Bettors can also take advantage of DraftKing's Super Bowl 59 TD Bet Match, which awards a bonus-bet match when you bet any Super Bowl LIX TD prop. Additionally, the King of the End Zone offer will provide you with a share of $5 million in bonus bets if the player in your TD prop bet scores the longest touchdown of the day.

DraftKings is raising the stakes for users who get their friends to register ahead of Super Bowl 59. Use a unique referral link to send to friends; if they sign up and make a $25+ deposit, you'll receive two 100% profit boosts.

Players who sign up now using the DraftKings promo code will earn $200 in bonus bets instantly. Make a $5 or more first bet. Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets are yours.

Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Odds Boosts

Fanatics Sportsbook is looking for bettors to increase their potential winnings at no additional cost. All players can opt in now to receive a 50% Same Game Parlay profit boost–with a max $10 wager and a minimum of three legs and +300 odds. Players can also grab a 25% live bet odds boost once Super Bowl 59 kicks off to use on props like Super Bowl MVP odds, with minimum odds of -500 and a max bet of $10.

New players who sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer will receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. This sports betting bonus lasts for your first 10 days as a customer. Designate the wager of your choice each day. If it settles as a loss, you will get up to $100 back as bonus-bet credit daily for 10 days.

How to Use a Super Bowl Odds Boost | Sign Up Now for Top Super Bowl Betting Sites & NFL Betting Apps

To use any of the best Super Bowl odds boosts in our review, you must first have an account with one of the leading online sportsbooks, so use the premier NFL betting promos to start the registration process. If you're at least 21 and in one of more than 30 states or the District of Columbia where online sports betting is licensed and legal, here's all you need to do:

Tap any our BET NOW buttons or links to be redirected to your preferred sportsbooks. Activate a new account, make your initial deposit and claim your bonus offer. You cannot use boosted bets for any qualifying welcome offer wagers. Depending on the sportsbook, select either the NFL or Super Bowl from the menu. You might not even need to do this at some sites, because they will list boosted bets or other special bet offers across the top of the home page. For others, meanwhile, you might have to click an Odds Boosts or Boosted Odds tab or sub-menu. Select your Super Bowl odds-boosted bet and it will be added to your betslip. Choose your bet amount and place your wager.

Use the best Super Bowl odds boosts to increase your potential winnings as the Chiefs meet the Eagles today in Super Bowl 59.

