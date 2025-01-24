Super Bowl MVP Odds 2025: Mahomes, Hurts, Kelce, Barkley Among Favorites

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Super Bowl MVP odds are coming into focus since we now know the teams that will play in Super Bowl 59. It's no surprise that quarterbacks top this list of Super Bowl odds, as players from that position have won 13 of the past 18 Super Bowl MVP awards. One Super Bowl MVP wild card is Saquon Barkley, who is aiming to be the first running back to win this award since Terrell Davis was named MVP in Super Bowl XXXII.

A quick item of note is that all of the candidates currently listed on the sports betting apps have plus odds. That plus-odds designation means this is how much a wager of $100 will pay out for a winning bet. For example, if you bet $100 on Patrick Mahomes at +105 Super Bowl MVP odds and he wins that award, you will get a payout of $205 ($105 in winnings plus your $100 stake). As we get closer to the game, the MVP favorite could move to minus odds, and that would be the amount you would need to wager in order to win $100.

If you're wagering on Super Bowl MVP odds, make sure you check out the sportsbook promos listed at the bottom of this story. These exclusive offers provide thousands in bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet offers.

Super Bowl MVP Odds – Who Will Have the Best Super Bowl 59 Performance?

Who will be the MVP of Super Bowl 59? Here are the current favorites in the Super Bowl MVP odds available on the top online sportsbooks:

🏈 Player 📣 Team 💥 Position #️⃣ BetMGM Odds Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback +105 Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Running Back +240 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback +375 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Tight End +1500 Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver +3000 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver +3500 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle +6000 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle +6000 Kareem Hunt Kansas City Chiefs Running Back +6000 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver +6600

Note Odds via BetMGM and current upon publication

2025 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Five Favorites

Patrick Mahomes (+105): Mahomes hasn't been putting up the huge statistics that he used to post, but no one doubts that he is still the prime mover for the Chiefs. It's why Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP odds leader and will likely win this award if Kansas City wins this contest.

Saquon Barkley (+240): Barkley just keeps getting better every week. He racked up 118 yards and three touchdowns against Washington in the NFC title game despite getting only 15 carries. That breakaway ability is why Barkley rates near the top of the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Jalen Hurts (+375): The Eagles operate a run-centric offense, but that doesn't hinder Hurts' numbers. His goal-line prowess is why Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns against the Commanders in the NFC Championship. It's also why he is among the favorites in the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Travis Kelce (+1500): Kelce has relatively low Super Bowl MVP odds because he caught only two passes for 19 yards against Buffalo. Having noted this, Kelce had 15 catches in the Chiefs two meaningful games before that, so he's still capable of racking up a stat line that can win over voters for this award.

Xavier Worthy (+3000): Worthy was arguably the best player in the AFC Championship, as he caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He has longshot Super Bowl MVP odds, but if Worthy repeats this performance, he's got a shot at winning this.

2025 Super Bowl MVP Odds: Five Longshots

A.J. Brown (+3500): The Eagles tied an NFL title game record with seven rushing touchdowns against Washington, yet Brown still managed to catch six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. That makes him the central element in Philadelphia's passing game and shows why he can win despite the long Super Bowl MVP odds.

Chris Jones (+6000): It's very rare for a defensive player, much less a defensive lineman, to win this award, but Jones is a very rare player. If this is a low-scoring slugfest, Jones will have a chance to defy the Super Bowl MVP odds and claim this honor.

Jalen Carter (+6000): Carter is every bit the talent that Jones is and will be facing a Chiefs offensive line that has struggled in pass blocking at times this year. That provides a path Carter can take to overcome these long Super Bowl MVP odds.

Kareem Hunt (+6000): Hunt had 17 carries in the high-scoring AFC title game, and if the Chiefs try to go with a low-scoring route this time around, it could lead 20+ carries for Hunt. That would generate strong consideration for this award even with these low Super Bowl MVP odds.

DeVonta Smith (+6600): Smith had more than his share of big-game moments during his time as one of the best wide receivers in Alabama history. This gives him a path to success that justifies a spot on the Super Bowl MVP longshot odds list.

Where to Bet on 2025 Super Bowl MVP Odds

These are the top NFL betting sites offering 2025 Super Bowl 59 MVP odds. You can use their NFL betting promos to earn thousands in bonus bets and first-bet offers. There are already hundreds of Super Bowl bets available on these online sportsbooks, including the 7 most popular wagers you can place on Super Bowl 59.

Caesars Sportsbook: Betors who sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW can make a first bet on Caesars up to $1,059.

BetMGM: The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS pays back a losing opening bet up to $1,500 with bonus bets equal to the amount of your initial wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Create a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and you will receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets – up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days.

bet365: The bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE provides bettors with their choice of a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal or a first-bet offer up to $1,000.

DraftKings: The DraftKings promo code awards $200 in bonus bets instantly to users who sign up and make a first bet of $5 or more.

FanDuel: Sign up for the FanDuel promo code and make a first bet of $5 or more on any odds. If it wins, you'll collect $200 in bonus bets.