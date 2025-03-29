bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets On March Madness Win or Lose

The first two participants for the Final Four cut down the nets tonight providing two opportunities to score with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and land $150 in bonus bets with only a $5 first bet.

Texas Tech and Florida vie for the West Region title while Alabama and Duke meet in the East Region final. When you sign up using the bet365 bonus code and place a first bet of at least $5 on either of tonight's games, you'll land $150 in bonus bets. New bettors may also choose a First Bet Safety Net of up to $1,000, but we recommend the $150 bonus bet offer as you may only choose one when signing up with one of the top sportsbook promo codes around.

bet365 also brings you one top-ranked sports betting apps that make it easy to track things on the go. Set up a new account with the exclusive bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and be ready well before the nets get cut down.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets After Sign Up

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified March 29, 2025

Setting up an account is quick and simple with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE when you use the steps below.

Click any BET NOW link on this page and you'll be directed to the bet365 offer page. Enter a few personal details to verify identification (name, email, address, last four of social security), select a username and establish a secure password. Read and accept the terms and conditions then make sure the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is entered in the bonus code box. Provide proof of age (at least 21 in most states) and verify you're located in a state where bet365 is licensed. Make at least a $10 deposit by selecting any banking method bet365 presents.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - How To Claim Your $150 In Bonus Bets

Claiming the $150 in bonus bets using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is as simple as placing your qualifying bet. Just find the NCAAB tab on the website or through the app and you'll find the schedule of tonight's games. Select a bet, put down $5 and whether the bet is a win or a loss, the $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

You need to place your qualifying bet within 30 days of opening an account to maintain your eligibility. Bonus bets need to be placed on odds of -500 or greater (so -300 is fine, -600 is not).

Bonus bets can be broken into any denomination you choose, but any amount left unused will expire seven days after being placed in your account.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE for Elite Eight Live Betting, Props & More

As you look around at some of the top sports betting sites you'll see why bet365 lands on this list. Beyond the bonus bets, the promo section offers chances to take advantage of early payouts, bet boosts and parlay opportunities. Live betting, trending bets, prop bets and more are always just a click away.

Beyond the Elite Eight, with bet365 you can wager on the women's tournament, the opening weekend of baseball, the final stretch run of the NBA and NHL regular seasons and so much more.

Jump into the action of the NCAA tournament with the exclusive bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. New bettors just need to sign up for an account and place a first bet of at least $5. Win, lose or draw on that first bet and you'll land $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.