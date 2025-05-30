bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Get $150 Bonus for Tigers-Royals & MLB Odds Tonight

A rematch of the 2024 World Series takes the MLB betting spotlight with the Yankees visiting the Dodgers for three games starting tonight. Bet on the Yankees-Dodgers, an exciting Tigers-Royals series or whatever you are most interested in after using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to open an account. You will collect $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, when you make an opening wager of $5 or more.

Tap a BET NOW button to sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer and you can claim the $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Both of these sportsbook promos are available for MLB betting or whichever sports betting market you prefer.

Before you make your opening wager, though use one of the leading sports betting apps to register for an account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and pocket $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Get $150 Guaranteed After $5+ Opening Bet

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified May 30, 2025

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the premier NBA betting sites:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to bet365 sportsbook. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page as the exclusive bet365 bonus code; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites and one of the best sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Bet $5, Get $150 T&Cs for Friday, May 30

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 on one of the best NBA betting apps.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1,000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. Any bet credit awarded via either offer can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player! There's nearly non-stop NBA and NHL playoff action into June.

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE to Claim $150 for Yankees-Dodgers Odds

Sign up for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get $150 in bonus bets, no matter how your opening wager fares. Make your first bet of $5 or more on the Yankees-Dodgers or another one of the interesting matchups on the MLB betting schedule.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Best Bets for Friday, May 30, 2025

MLB: Red Sox at Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds; you can also explore MLB Futures or World Series odds.

Red Sox at Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds; you can also explore MLB Futures or World Series odds. MLB: Cardinals at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET MLB: Tigers at Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Tigers at Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET MLB: Yankees at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Make your picks from a packed MLB schedule after using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and collect your $150 in bonus bets from one of the leading MLB betting sites.

You know it's a big weekend in baseball when the spotlight game is a rematch of the previous year's World Series. The Dodgers will host the Yankees for a three-game set in Los Angeles and hope to match the success they had when they beat the Bronx Bombers in five games to win the 2024 World Series. Braves-Red Sox is another matchup to note from a packed MLB schedule.

In another key series, AL Central rivals Detroit and Kansas City meet for a three-game series starting tonight. RHP Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.02) returns from the injured list (third finger sprain) and will be on the mound for the Royals as they host the division-leading Tigers and RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.45).

There's so much going on this weekend and no place better to get started than by signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE where you can receive $150 for making a $5 opening wager or a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. Click on one of the BET NOW links to begin registration.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.