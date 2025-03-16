BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Get $1500 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Selection Sunday & NBA Odds

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

College basketball conference championship action wraps up today with five games on the schedule, including the SEC and Big Ten finals, and the Selection Sunday show at 6 p.m. ET. You can start your March Madness betting after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to create an account and get the $1,500 first-bet offer for any of the action. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you'll be reimbursed with a matching amount, as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The BetMGM bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos because it protects your first bet if it comes back as a loss. You'll get bonus bets, up to $1,500, to make additional wagers. Selection Sunday will reveal the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. Which teams are in, and which teams are out?

Before the field is announced, the final five of 31 automatic bids will be clinched. Bet on the final of your choice and be ready for March Madness. Use one of the leading sports betting apps to open an account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get the first-bet offer up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Claim $1500 for First-Bet Protection Now

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 16, 2025

It only takes a few minutes to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS so you can have the first-bet offer up to $1,500 from one of the leaders among online sportsbooks:

Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the registration process. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity and age, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. When prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. For customers in KY, MA, MI or NY, the BetMGM bonus code word is ROTOBONUS. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - How to Get Up to $1500 Back

Before placing your first bet using one of the leading college basketball betting sites, you should know the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS terms and conditions.

Here's how the BetMGM bonus code offer works: For example, if you place your first bet after using college basketball odds on today's Big Ten title game, and you win your wager, celebrate your profits. If your wager settles as a loss, though, you will be refunded with a matching amount in bet credits.

The refund via the BetMGM bonus code offer is distributed as bonus-bet credits. If your opening wager of $50 or more settles as a loss, you will get back five bonus bets, worth 20% of your original wager. As an example, if you had a losing first bet of $500, you would receive five $100 bonus bets from one of the top sites for March Madness betting promos. If your opening wager of less than $50 settles as a loss, you will get back one matching bonus-bet credit.

Bonus bets awarded through the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must use them once before withdrawing any winnings from your account on one of the leading sites for college basketball betting promos.

New customers in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Michigan should use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to receive the offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Great for SEC or Big Ten Final, NBA Odds & More

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS is ideal to use for any sports betting market you want, such as today's SEC or Big Ten tournament finals. Plus, you can use our guide to March Madness betting and check odds for the start of the national tournament.

On today's schedule for NBA odds with the BetMGM bonus code is plenty of action, highlighted by a crucial Western Conference clash between the desperate Phoenix Suns and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Lakers. One of the leading NBA betting promos will allow you to wager on the game or games you like best.

Get started right now by registering for your new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection so you can take advantage of all the great features BetMGM provides its customers. Don't delay another moment. Open your account and begin betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.