BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Grabs $1500 First-Bet Promo for NCAA First Round Odds

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

March Madness has finally arrived, and the Tournament is the highlight of many bettors' sports year, making it the perfect time for prospective players to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, which delivers a first-bet bonus up to $1,500 to new players when they register for an account.

Whether you think No. 1 Auburn cuts down the nets or a double-digit seed makes some noise during the first weekend, you should use one of the top sportsbook promos during March Madness to increase your chances of earning profit on the first wager you place.

We've got 16 games today and 16 more on Friday in what is arguably the best two-day stretch of the sports calendar. Don't miss out on adding to the excitement by getting started with one of the industry's top sports betting apps. Before March Madness officially kicks off around the country, here's what bettors need to know about the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 if you live in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to receive a Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets offer if your first bet on college basketball odds or anything else wins.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Gets You a $1500 First-Bet Offer & More

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $1, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 20, 2025

The first action at any of the sports betting sites available for March Madness is to sign up for a new account. That's also the case with the BetMGM bonus code, and earning your new account requires completing just a few short steps:

Click on any of the BET NOW buttons located here to start the registration process for a new BetMGM account; when prompted, type in the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBONUS (in KY, MA, MI) to unlock your welcome bonus offer Provide BetMGM with your name, email, address and phone number to create your new account Confirm that you are at least 21 years old and physically located in one of the many states where BetMGM is operating to earn your welcome bonus offer and legally place wagers Make a first qualifying deposit of at least $10

Next, place a real-money wager up to $1,500 on any set of odds in any sports betting market.

The bonus comes into play for losing bettors, who will then receive matching bonus bets equal to the wager they placed (up to $1,500). The bonus becomes a second chance to earn back your original funds all thanks to the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1500 First-Bet Offer Terms & Conditions

Don't stress if you lose your first wager with the BetMGM bonus code. Shortly after it settles, you'll receive five matching bonus bets in equal 20% denominations of the wager you lost of $50 or more. If you bet and lose less than $50, you'll receive a single matching bonus bet, thanks to one of the best college basketball promos.

Bettors have seven days to use their bonus bets, which is more than enough time considering all the incredible college basketball action taking place during March. You'll have more than enough options to choose from during March Madness before your bonus bets expire.

There's also just a one-time playthrough requirement attached to all bonus bets. That means you place the bonus bets on the odds of your choosing and will earn instant profit with any wins. Note that the bonus bet amount is not included in any winnings, but it's still an incredible deal thanks to the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Bettors in Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Michigan should use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS instead.

BetMGM Bonus Code For Thursday NCAA Tournament Betting

Auburn begins its run as the title favorite against the winner of Alcorn State and SFPA, while Houston's elite defense battles SIU Edwardsville. St. John's, fresh off a Big East Tournament title, battles Nebraska Omaha, and Tennessee faces Wofford after a thrilling SEC season.

Whether you think the favorites dominate or the lower seeds keep it close, you'll get to wager on it all once you get started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Along with a great welcome bonus offer, all new players will gain unlimited access to the excellent recurring promos like odds boosts and insurance made available for March Madness and beyond.

It's simple to get started by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150. Grab that welcome bonus offer and begin placing bets on your favorite NCAA Tournament games today as the action gets going.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.