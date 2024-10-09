BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250: New Bet $10, Get $250 Promo for October 9

Today brings a full day of MLB Postseason betting action, with Game 3s in the ALDS and Game 4s in the NLDS. New customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can register for an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 and get an exclusive sports betting bonus. Make an opening wager of $10 or more on anything you want, and you will get $250 in bonuses: $100 in bonus bets for sports and $150 in casino bonuses.

If you are not located in one of those four select states, you can claim the flagship $1,500 first-bet promo instead with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Place a qualifying cash wager. If it loses, you will be refunded with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The sports betting bonus for players physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that comes with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 offer gives new customers $100 in bonus bets for mobile sports betting and $150 in casino bonuses with one of the best online casino sites.

Check out one of the leading MLB betting promos and place a wager on one today's Division Series games: Guardians-Tigers, Yankees-Royals, Phillies-Mets or Dodgers-Padres.

Before you bet, though, use one of the leading college football betting promos by tapping a "BET NOW" button to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 if you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV to qualify for the $250 in betting bonuses. Players elsewhere can get the first-bet offer up to $1500.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250: Claim Exclusive $250 Promo

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250 💵 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonuses (MI, NJ, PA & WV only) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Oct. 9, 2024

Players in select locations can sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 and claim a unique welcome offer of $250 in bonuses for sports betting and casino betting while wagering on one of the best sports betting sites. Here's how:

Click on any "BET NOW" button in this review to load the $250 first-bet welcome offer promotional offer page on BetMGM Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields. Enter ROTOWIRE250 as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not auto-filled for you. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any banking method preferred on one of the most reputable PayPal sportsbooks. Place a qualifying cash wager of $10 or more to grab $250 in bonuses.

BetMGM Promo Good for NFL Odds & MLB Betting

Start your experience at BetMGM Sportsbook after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 in select states by wagering on your preferred MLB matchups today with one of the most popular sports betting apps.

If you are not in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS $1500 promo offer, which gives you access to one of the best MLB betting sites.

Wager on the moneyline, spread, and totals. Sports bettors can also access the MLB Futures market. And later in the week, wager on Thursday Night Football as both the 49ers and Seahawks hope to bounce back from losses in Week 5. Check out college football odds or NFL odds if you prefer. Conference USA action takes the national stage with games tonight and Thursday.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the country by placing a first bet. You will get $100 in bonus bets and $150 in casino bonuses if you are in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan. Use the BetMGM bonus code offer for Week 6 NFL betting that starts Thursday, with plenty of great markets to pick from.

Whether it's the pros in MLB or the NFL, tap or click on one of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 to claim a $250 as a welcome offer for new customers today. One of the best NFL betting promos will be yours!

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

Sports bettors in four states - Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia - who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 by clicking on the "BET NOW" button in this review have to satisfy a few terms and conditions to successfully claim this $250 first-bet welcome offer.

All individuals using one of the best NFL betting sites must be at least 21 years old, a first-time customer of BetMGM Sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting.

Here's how the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 works: Make an opening wager of $10 or more. Win or lose, you will get $100 in sports betting bonus bets, as four $25 bet credits, plus $150 in casino bonuses, for a total of $250 in bonuses for new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The bonuses expire after seven days.

For new players in all other locations, here's how the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS works: Settling a losing first bet yields matching bonus bets. A qualifying cash wager of $10, up to $1,500, will be covered. If it loses, matching bonus bets are returned with a seven-day expiration date.

Whichever way you want to bet and wherever you are, first make sure you activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code offer. You'll either get the betting bonus of $250 in bonuses for sports and casino, or $1500 back in bonus bets, so register now and start betting today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.