BetMGM Promo Code ROTOBONUS: Grab $1500 in Bonus Bets for Olympic Odds

Sports bettors can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets to wager on a variety of Olympics sports betting markets at BetMGM Sunday.

Sunday's slate includes the final round of men's Olympic golf, archery gold medal matchups, men's 1500m freestyle final in swimming and concludes with the men's 100m final in track and field. Download one of the best sports betting apps available in legal sports betting states today and enter BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for this lucrative first-bet welcome offer.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new account and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos in the marketplace by signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Aug. 4, 2024

Individuals can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets available on one of the top sports betting sites in the country. Follow these sign-up steps to successfully register a new BetMGM account:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get to the BetMGM new customer sign-up portal. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields. Physically enter ROTOWIRE into the bonus code field on the BetMGM new customer sign-up portal. Make an initial depoist of at least $10 with any preferred payment method supported by one of the most reputable sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any available sports betting market, like the Olympics or MLB, at BetMGM.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Terms & Conditions

Players who want to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS must be at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and a first-time customer at BetMGM.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, a losing first bet settled returns bonus bet credit, with a qualifying cash wager of less than $50 yielding a single bonus bet. A losing first bet of $50 or more returns five matching bonus bet credits instead, while settling a winning wager allows you to keep the winnings, while no bonus bet credit is awarded.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned.

Wager on MLB Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Some of the most niche and unique betting markets are available to bet during the Olympics, like fencing, badminton and archery. There are also more traditional betting markets, like tennis, golf and basketball, including the USA women's basketball team playing Germany on Sunday.

The MLB is loaded with games on its Sunday slate, starting with the San Francisco Giants on the road against the Cincinnati Reds, and concluding with the St. Louis Cardinals at the Chicago Cubs. Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on the Cubs' team total under, or wager on the No Run First Inning game prop between the Giants and Reds earlier in the day.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new BetMGM account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entered at sign-up to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer ahead of Sunday's loaded sports calendar while wagering on one of the nation's top PayPal betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.